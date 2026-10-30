The living land takes focus at annual Eudora Welty Writers' Symposium

Merry MacLellan

Report

Every October when the Mississippi heat begins to cool, Mississippi University for Women hosts the annual Eudora Welty’s Writer Symposium and invites authors with ties to the Southeastern region of the country to participate and share in the changing literary landscape of the South, all the while reflecting on the works of Welty, an alumna of the university.

While featured ideas and themes have changed over the years, one element remains unchanging: the significance of the land. Once a key element in different Welty’s stories, the tradition of centralizing the land and setting has remained relevant to many of the writers attending this year’s symposium.

With this year’s theme, “Like a Visitor from Nowhere: Encounters in the Uncanny South,” the land takes on a different appearance in the collection of stories being showcased at the symposium. The land becomes a living character and plays a strange part in the stories being told.

As a scholar in Southern literature and Welty, Dr. Sarah Gilbreath Ford attends this year’s symposium as the winner of the Eudora Welty Prize for her book, “Of Women and Water.” For Ford, years of research on the topics have given her an insight and perspective into the landscape in literature of the South — especially in viewing the way Welty wrote about Mississippi.

“I think one way in which she is brilliant is her attention to place,” Ford said. “She thinks deeply about places, about communities and how they interact in certain places. About historical context for how people are acting in certain places. And so, I think her work, both her literature and her photography, is many things, but it is a record of a place.”

Her book is a literary study of Welty’s usage of submersions in water as a spiritual baptism to signify the coming-of-age for many of her female characters. Nature takes a role that is usually reserved for social events in the trope.

“What I argue in the book is that Welty writes scenes of nature, in which nature is uncanny, specifically where nature is agentic,” Ford said. “Meaning nature has agency in ways we don’t formally think of nature having agency. So that it's not just characters doing things to nature, or characters doing things with nature as a backdrop. But nature has agency, nature is doing things as well.”

For other symposium writers, their story’s relationship with the land is used to reconcile with the history of the South. In a place haunted by its poverty and bleak history, writing has become a solution in expressing the complexity of emotions for many natives. The keynote address speaker for the symposium, W. Ralph Eubanks, is among those writers.