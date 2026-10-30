New music and movie releases

2026 has been a phenomenal year in the music and film worlds. With standout music like “Lost Weekend” or “This Music May Contain Hope,” and movies from “The Odyssey" to “Primetime,” the year will surely go down in history as part of a new pop culture golden age, and the year isn’t over yet. There is still more to look forward to from artists such as Alanis Morissette and Lil Baby, as well as filmmakers like Denis Villaneuve and Robert Eggers. From indie pop and hip-hop to epic sequels and long-awaited adaptations, here are the albums and movies to look forward to in the last months of 2026.

Music

“Legendary Love” by Snoh Aalegra

R&B lovers, get ready to be smitten with a new album from Snoh Aalegra. This album by the Iranian-Swedish artist is her first album in five years and comes with an old-fashioned romantic sound, inspired by the sounds that first made her fall in love with music. Following up from “Karma,” the first single released in three years and “I Love You” featuring guitar and bass legends Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, respectively, this artist is all about romance and soul. Her dreamy voice and storytelling make her the perfect artist for your late-night driving playlists. Look forward to the release on Nov.13.

“Good Weather for Immaculate Conception” by Alanis Morissette

I have to admit my blatant bias here. As a lifelong Alanis fanatic and lover of the holidays, my excitement for this release is barely containable. With her powerhouse vocals and intimate lyricism, Alanis is getting into the holiday spirit, giving us Christmas classics and two original songs. I’ll be waiting with bells on for this album’s release on Nov. 6.

“FRESH” by Lil Baby

The Atlanta rapper is gearing up to release his next studio album. The 17-track project features highly anticipated collaborations with Future, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. Fans have already gotten a taste of what’s to come with “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharell Williams. The album is set to be one of the biggest rap releases of the year and will continue Lil Baby’s influence in the hip-hop world. Hear the full project on Nov. 6.

“Dream Fatigue” by Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County is making a major comeback with his first album since 2024. The 12-track album is an exciting mix of collaborations and solo songs. Known for his catchy melodies and emotionally vulnerable lyrics, Rex is switching things up by adding new voices to his signature sound. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or just looking for your next indie pop obsession, Rex Orange County should definitely be on your radar. Check it out on Nov. 6.

Movies

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” directed by Francis Lawerence

As someone who grew up during the “Hunger Games” craze, I have to admit that I am beyond excited for this one. Haymitch is my favorite character, and this movie is his backstory. With an absolutely stacked cast including Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes and Kieran Culkin, this film is set to be a major hit. Return to Panem on Nov. 20.

“Werwulf” directed by Robert Eggers

Horror fans, prepare to immerse yourself in Eggers’ lush visuals and intense dialogue once again. Known for his gothic aesthetic, Eggers creates eerie atmospheres and dark fairytales like no other. Set in medieval times, the film follows a mysterious creature that turns local folklore into a terrifying reality. This movie is the perfect holiday watch for those who like their holidays with an edge. Beware — Werwulf haunts theaters on Christmas Day.

“Dune: Part Three” directed by Denis Villaneuve

The latest in this ambitious film series, Part Three continues the beloved sci-fi saga. Timothée Chalamet is set to further cement his role as one of the most iconic leading men of his generation, supported by Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, to name a few. Based on Frank Herbert’s series of novels, the film promises political intrigue, amazing visuals, and plenty of intergalactic drama. Arrakis calls us back to the big screen on Dec. 18.

“The Gallerist” directed by Cathy Yan

As a huge fan of Yan’s “Birds of Prey,” I was elated to hear about this release. With cast members like Natalie Portman, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Charli XCX, this movie is certain to be a hit among those who love a strong female lead. Blending satire, crime and absurdism, the movie takes a jab at the art scene. Experience it on Dec. 4.