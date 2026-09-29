In Memory of Dr. Barry Smith

Without Dr. Barry, my love for filmmaking and media would not be as strong as it is now. He constantly encouraged my interests, discussed movies with me, and made sure I always had a voice in the classroom. Dr. Barry took all my thoughts and suggestions for classes into consideration, and he brought these film classes to life with such love and enjoyment. I am forever thankful for all the guidance in class, help with productions, extensive movie talks, and the cups of coffee he would make for me while I was the Cromwell student worker. Words cannot express how much I will miss his enthusiasm and encouragement that constantly cheered us students while we were in Cromwell and are now working on different paths.

Emma Brown

Dr. Barry Smith had a truly one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He established my forever love of Monty Python. I will always remember the “air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow” and cherish the memories of his air guitar dance at my senior Spectator wrap party. You could always count on him to make your day better with a Star Wars reference or a coffee meme.

Lauren Trimm

Dr. Barry was a teacher that everyone wanted at their side, and he graciously gave himself to his students by being in their corner. He effortlessly gave advice and encouraged students to do their best. He would help students with their video projects and even be in them. I was lucky enough to have him in mine. But I won’t be alone in saying my favorite memory of Dr. Barry is when he premiered his own music video of his performance of Mele Kalikimaka. A masterpiece that no one knew we needed. But we did need Dr. Barry. I believe he brought the best out of everyone he was around, and I will surely miss him and cherish the overwhelming memories from being a student in his classes.

Dylan Scott

Dr. Barry Smith created an atmosphere of laughter, curiosity, and intrigue. He was a professor who encouraged his students to push themselves academically, but he was also someone who made you feel as though you had gained a friend. Conversations with Dr. Barry could range from the intricate film style of a new movie to his adamant insistence that Blade Runner was a great movie. I didn’t agree with him at the time, but now I find myself wanting to revisit that discussion. I am deeply grateful for all the advice, encouragement, and support I received from Dr. Barry over the years. His passing leaves a void that will be felt for years to come, but his greater legacy lives on in the lives of those fortunate enough to have called him a mentor and a friend.

Caleb Youngblood

My favorite memory of Dr. Barry is from this past Spring semester. He was my advisor, and I had my advising session with him one afternoon. A classmate of mine, Tia, was also with me at the time, and her appointment with Dr. Barry was right after mine. I had promised to drive her back to her dorm after the advising session, since I figured it wouldn’t take more than 15 minutes or so; and I was right, sort of. The advising portion only took 15 minutes, but Dr. Barry and I ended up spending the better part of an hour just talking and debating about movies. He was one of the easiest people to talk to that I’d ever met. No matter what the topic was, any conversation with him was interesting and as effortless as breathing.

Travis MacLellan

Dr. Barry was such a joyful soul. He was funny, entertaining, and always knew how to make his students laugh. I remember taking news quizzes in his class, and he would joke around with everyone while we discussed the topics he chose for the quiz. Those moments made his class feel welcoming and enjoyable. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to learn from him. His joyful personality and the way he connected with his students are things I will always remember.

Jaelyn Grant

Dr. Barry was a one-of-a-kind human and educator. In the short time I knew him, he greatly enriched my love for film. He was the type of professor to bring snacks for his students, remember not just their names but their interests and ideas, and always uplift the underdog. He was someone who always made me feel safe and heard in a world where that can be rare for young women, especially in male-dominated fields. Though we didn’t agree on everything, he was one of the kindest, most respectful, and open-minded men I have ever met. I hope to honor him in my future career, which he inspired me to pursue. I’ll tell my students about the man who ignited my love for film and education. Dr. Barry will never be forgotten.

Emma Stapp