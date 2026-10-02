Senate candidate returns to Colombus and demands debate

Merry MacLellan
Editor-in-chief
On Oct. 1, Scott Colom again challenged Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, his opponent in the U.S. Senate race, to participate in a debate.
He made the challenge at a news conference in Columbus, one of the many in the past few weeks held by Colom, who serves as the district attorney for Circuit Court District 16. He called for a debate to happen before the Nov. 3 midterm election.
Colom has previously accepted invitations from WLBT and WJTV in Jackson for debates and has extended an invitation for a third debate with Hyde-Smith, with her choice of moderating news station. Colom reiterated this invitation to the senator before turning his attention to voters’ concerns.
“She won’t do a town hall, and she won’t do a debate, because she wants to lie and hide,” Colom said. “It’s not me she’s disrespected. She’s disrespecting the voters in Mississippi.”
Colom said numerous issues are impacting Mississippi voters, including a low minimum wage, rising prices because of tariffs and the ongoing war with Iran. He also reminded voters of past events in which Hyde-Smith voted in the interest of tax breaks, causing cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits in March of this year.
During the press conference, Colom was asked how he would help Mississippians gain access to higher education as the prices of tuition have risen, and access to federal student loans are potentially restricted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
“And I will prioritize making sure every Mississippian that wants to go to higher learning has the opportunity to do that,” Colom said.
Colom urged undecided voters to remember the value of the state and stand against what he called corruption. He encouraged voters to look at his past success and track record in court when considering who would fight for them and for the state.
“I am promising a senator that’s gonna fight for Mississippi,” Colom said. “That’s what I fight for.”
The deadline for Hyde-Smith to respond to the formal invitation for the third debate Colom and his team sent is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. As of now, her campaign has yet to respond.