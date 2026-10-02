Senate candidate returns to Colombus and demands debate

Merry MacLellan

Editor-in-chief

On Oct. 1, Scott Colom again challenged Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, his opponent in the U.S. Senate race, to participate in a debate.

He made the challenge at a news conference in Columbus, one of the many in the past few weeks held by Colom, who serves as the district attorney for Circuit Court District 16. He called for a debate to happen before the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Colom has previously accepted invitations from WLBT and WJTV in Jackson for debates and has extended an invitation for a third debate with Hyde-Smith, with her choice of moderating news station. Colom reiterated this invitation to the senator before turning his attention to voters’ concerns.

“She won’t do a town hall, and she won’t do a debate, because she wants to lie and hide,” Colom said. “It’s not me she’s disrespected. She’s disrespecting the voters in Mississippi.”