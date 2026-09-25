Staff Streaming Picks

ER
If you (like me) are counting down the days until the next season of The Pitt, then go back to the original inspiration and appreciate Noah Wyle’s portrayal of a younger, much more awkward med student!
Available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max
Abbey Thornton
Sharp Objects
Over the summer, I watched “Sharp Objects” and fell completely in love with its atmospheric, broody tone. Its got heart, grit and a spellbinding story to tell.
Available to stream on HBO Max
Emma Stapp
Schmigadoon!
It’s a comedy show about a couple who get stuck in a musical and must find their way out. It has wonderful songs and will make you giggle for a bit. I highly recommend it.
Available to stream on Apple TV+
Kameron Gibson
Taskmaster
Taskmaster is non-stop laughs, the comedians in every season are truly hilarious and very committed to the competition. If there's ever been a show that perfectly combines competitive games and petty point-giving, then it's this one!
Available to stream on YouTube
Kay Keeton