October Events Calendar

Contrary to popular belief, the W campus always has something going on. If you scan below you will find several events which will be taking place during the month of October:

Oktoberfest – Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.

This will be an opportunity to celebrate Halloween early and on campus, play game to win prizes and get to know some of the student organizations

Nest Night – Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

This is a chance to go into the Nest and enjoy the company of other students as we all participate in a themed event

Welty Gala – Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

This is an incredible event to raise money for the University and to hear Elizabeth Smart, an inspirational figure, tell her story

Omicron Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - Winter Clothing Drive – Oct. 1- Nov. 2

This will be an opportunity to give back to the community and to help people get ready for the winter

In addition to all of these events, there are probably several more that will be going on that have not yet been advertised. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so be on the lookout for events to spread awareness around campus. Also be on the lookout for some Halloween-themed events that could be going on around campus. Here’s to an incredible October. Remember, stay safe and Go Owls!