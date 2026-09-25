Grossnickle Hall: who the building is named after

Kameron Gibson

Writer

Grossnickle Hall is one of the oldest remaining buildings at Mississippi University for Women, built in 1922 and still standing strong.

Residing in the north of campus by Parkinson and Painter halls, it features two stories of Spanish Revival architecture and is able to house 49 residents.

According to information from the 1997 Grossnickle Hall Dedication Program, the last renovation to the building cost $1.5 million dollars and focused on keeping the Spanish Revival architecture style to reflect and preserve the building’s original design.

Sarah Parrish, activist at The W’s Beulah Culbertson Archives and Special Collections, said that the building was originally built to house faculty members. At some point over the years, the building was rededicated to house honors students.

“The building that we now know as Grossnickle Hall was finished in 1922, and they originally just called it the Faculty Club,” said Parrish.

The residence hall was named after Russell Louie Grossnickle, the former head of the Mathematics department here at The W, who died in 1983.

Grossnickle worked as a faculty member for 38 years from 1927 to 1965, earning admiration and praise from students and faculty alike. Newspaper clippings from The Commercial Dispatch said he was one of the first recipients of MUW’s Medals of Excellence.

His contributions to the university were many, having coached the tennis team to a regional title, and he was a big participant in the Royalty Club. He was also associated with organizing the Mississippi chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, the National Mathematics Honor Society.

Records from the MUW Alumni Affairs office revealed that after his death, when the Faculty Club needed renovations, his family offered to donate some furniture as long as the building was named in his honor.

Today, Grossnickel Hall stands as a lasting tribute to Grossnickel’s dedication to the university. It also ensures his influence will continue to guide students and preserve the history, pride and spirit he helped build at The W for generations.

Cover photo courtesy of the Beulah Culbertson Archives and Special Collections.