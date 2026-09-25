September Sports Coverage

Noah Chism

Sports Reporter





Men’s Tennis

As a new school year begins for Owls Athletics, there is an optimistic buzz in the air.

Our men’s tennis team has come out of the gate with wins against Blue Mountain Christian and Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The tennis team is also welcoming a host of new faces to Columbus as it sets out to have a season more successful than last. Dylan Barber, a junior member of the team, who is a veteran on the squad, said the group is working together to build a strong team culture.

“We are super excited about this upcoming season and all of the success that will come with it,” said Barber.

Barber said that the team’s biggest challenge would be creating a team environment where everyone is held accountable.

“Because we are working so hard our culture has improved, and we believe that this will translate into a great season,” Barber said.

Athletes from every corner of sports will tell you just how important and difficult it is to build a culture like the Owls tennis team is creating. This is a detail about the team that is more commendable than most every accomplishment it could achieve.