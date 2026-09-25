Images of the old Pohl Gym before restoration

Now, Old Pohl Gym has been put on the docket of buildings being renovated and brought back to life on The W campus. In a statement given to The Commercial Dispatch, former President Nora Miller said the building will be converted into offices, lab spaces and classrooms. The Commercial Dispatch reported that the The W was set to receive an $11.5 million appropriation from the State of Mississippi for repairs and renovations, though The Spectator reporters have been unable to confirm this with publicly accessible budget summaries.

In a 2024 construction update made by the Tyler Wheat, Communications Director at The W, pre-planning was scheduled to begin in fall of 2024. This renovation will include replacing the roof, completely renovating the exterior and interior, and reconfiguring some interior spaces. Renovations will include the removal of all asbestos, ensuring that the building is ADA compliant, all with up-to-date mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

Because of the building’s status as a Mississippi landmark, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will be a coordinator in this project. Wheat also stated that since its construction in 1927, this building has not seen significant improvements or modifications. No further information about the Old Pohl Gym renovations has been released.

Spectator reporters were allowed to walk through the decommissioned building, accompanied by campus maintenance, and found the building still full of items from before the building’s closure in 2002.