October sports coverage

The Owls have been fighting hard all season, and this win could be exactly what they need to turn their season around.

Along with some positive momentum, the Owls have had some stellar performances from individual players. Simon Roth, an impressive freshman from Germany, has put up a team high of six goals this season while only playing in 11 games. This is some nice offensive production from the freshman and hopefully this will only continue to grow the longer he is on the team.

Even though the Owls have had a tough season, there is hope for a turnaround as this recent momentum might provide encouragement for more wins.

Women’s Soccer

The Lady Owls are off to an almost equally difficult start to the season as the men’s team, coming in with a slightly higher win total.

The team has accumulated a record of two wins, 10 losses, and one tie this season. They earned one of those two victories in a contentious conference matchup against Eureka College. The Lady Owls began the season with seven straight losses until they faced off against Eureka, where they won 2-0, to earn a very beneficial conference victory.