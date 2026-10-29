October sports coverage

Noah Chism
Reporter
Men’s Soccer
The men’s soccer team for the Mississippi University for Women is not off to the start that they hoped for when the season began. At this point in the fall season, they have amassed a record of one win, 13 losses and one tie.
The Owls began the season with nine straight losses before they finished their match against Huntington College with a tie on Oct. 6, having a final score of two goals for each squad.
After this tied match, they continued struggling with four more losses until Oct. 20 when they faced off against Tougaloo College. The Owls would emerge victorious against the Tougaloo Bulldogs with a score of 5-3, giving the team its first win of the season.
The Owls have been fighting hard all season, and this win could be exactly what they need to turn their season around.
Along with some positive momentum, the Owls have had some stellar performances from individual players. Simon Roth, an impressive freshman from Germany, has put up a team high of six goals this season while only playing in 11 games. This is some nice offensive production from the freshman and hopefully this will only continue to grow the longer he is on the team.
Even though the Owls have had a tough season, there is hope for a turnaround as this recent momentum might provide encouragement for more wins.
Women’s Soccer
The Lady Owls are off to an almost equally difficult start to the season as the men’s team, coming in with a slightly higher win total.
The team has accumulated a record of two wins, 10 losses, and one tie this season. They earned one of those two victories in a contentious conference matchup against Eureka College. The Lady Owls began the season with seven straight losses until they faced off against Eureka, where they won 2-0, to earn a very beneficial conference victory.
They followed this win up with a loss, a win, and a tie which seemed to indicate some positive momentum as the season carried on. However, the last three matches have all ended in a loss for the Lady Owls.
Even in the midst of a tough season, the Lady Owls have seen some stellar individual performances from several players including the standout freshman Reagan Shinn. Shinn has appeared in 13 games, starting in all of them and has put up a total of six goals this season. This number becomes even more impressive when you learn that the Lady Owls have scored a team total of seven goals this entire season.
As the Lady Owls get ready to bring their season to a close, there’s hope for more wins. Go Owls!