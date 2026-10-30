New student organizations filling activity gaps on campus

Katelyn Klark
Reporter
Two new student organizations are making their mark on campus this fall: the Red Cross Club and the Wellness Society.
As a chapter of a national organization, the Red Cross Club is driven by its century-long mission, while the Wellness Society, different in approach, intends to provide a laid-back, safe environment for those who want to participate in exercise.
The Red Cross Club has launched its first full semester of projects after founder and president Haley Herring spent the spring 2026 semester working with Student Life, but, while registering with The W was straightforward, the American Red Cross itself required more legwork.
“Everybody who joins has to register as a Red Cross volunteer, so that will require a background check,” Herring said.
This organization’s mission spans five branches: disaster response, support for military members and veterans, training and certifications, blood donations and international services.
In September, the Red Cross Club hosted a blood drive. Members are planning on hosting a Veterans Day brunch on Nov. 14 and partnering with a local church.
For a student to join, they must maintain a 2.0 GPA, attend meetings on the first Tuesday of every month and participate in at least half of the chapter’s events.
For Herring, the events hosted by the Red Cross Club all lead to one goal.
“The biggest way to help other people is for them to be educated in how to help others as well,” Herring said. “Me knowing how to help somebody isn’t enough, but teaching everybody else how to is a lot more relevant.”
Meanwhile, the Wellness Society works diligently to support its own goals on campus.
Established in the spring 2026 semester by president and founder Alexandria Williams, the organization is the MUW chapter of an international group. Secretary Jordyn Ealy explained what the organization strives to achieve.
“We’re all about taking care of yourself, both mentally and physically, without going super hard,” Ealy said.
One of those ways is through their weekly Trot Tuesday, an event that promotes activeness through campus-wide walks. The society’s latest ventures have included a mixer with the local tea and boutique shop Modern Magnolia, and a yoga session with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on campus.
For Ealy, the organization fills an important, previously missing role on campus.
“The Wellness Society definitely speaks to people who want to be active but don’t know where to start,” Ealy said. “We want to be that first stepping stone into a more active lifestyle.”
Students can apply for membership online and pay the $40 membership fee either in full or using a payment plan.
In November, the Wellness Society plans to hold an event centered around skincare.
For more information about these organizations you can find them on Instagram, @redcrossmuw and @muwwellnesssociety.