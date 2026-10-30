New student organizations filling activity gaps on campus

Katelyn Klark

Reporter

Two new student organizations are making their mark on campus this fall: the Red Cross Club and the Wellness Society.

As a chapter of a national organization, the Red Cross Club is driven by its century-long mission, while the Wellness Society, different in approach, intends to provide a laid-back, safe environment for those who want to participate in exercise.

The Red Cross Club has launched its first full semester of projects after founder and president Haley Herring spent the spring 2026 semester working with Student Life, but, while registering with The W was straightforward, the American Red Cross itself required more legwork.

“Everybody who joins has to register as a Red Cross volunteer, so that will require a background check,” Herring said.

This organization’s mission spans five branches: disaster response, support for military members and veterans, training and certifications, blood donations and international services.

In September, the Red Cross Club hosted a blood drive. Members are planning on hosting a Veterans Day brunch on Nov. 14 and partnering with a local church.