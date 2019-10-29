Zachary's reopens after fire

Jessi Haga

Reporter

On April 27 of this year, Zachary’s restaurant in downtown Columbus was heavily damaged in a fire, forcing the restaurant to close for renovations. City residents were in dismay about the closing, as Zachary’s has been a local hotspot for many years.

Last month the restaurant and bar reopened with a considerable number of add-ons and refinements. There are four large sections for seating, including two sections outside with large televisions tuned to sports all day. The kitchen has been completely rebuilt and is better than ever. The owner and operator of the establishment, Doug Pellum, was very excited for the rebuild and reopening of Zachary’s.

“We are excited and very, very pleased at the response of the public. We are happy to be back and doing what we love to do,” Pellum said.

Zachary’s loyal customers were a big part of helping the restaurant get back on its feet. The restaurant’s staff members were able to give thanks to those who contributed to the reopening right before the restaurant opened for business again.

One restaurant patron was very happy the restaurant is back in business. Kyle Whittiker explained why he was so excited about Zachary’s reopening.

“I love this place, man. Zachary’s has always had a friendly face, and it’s always a great time. Whenever my friends and I are going through the bad things in life, we meet at Zachary’s have just have a good time for the night and deal with life the next morning,” Whittiker said.

Zachary’s continues to be a hub for downtown activity as it prepares for events over the next few months. One of the hallmarks of the restaurant is the number of fundraisers that it hosts throughout the year. The goodwill built up by the restaurant over the years served it well during its renovation, as locals donated to the restaurant’s staff to keep them going while the building was being restored. An upcoming event to look out for is Because Hayden III on Oct. 27 from 1-6 p.m. This event is in honor of the late Hayden Allen. For more information on this and other events, check out Zachary’s social media.