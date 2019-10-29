Feinstein speaks at 31st annual Eudora Welty Symposium

Mariallen Moore

News Editor

The 2019 Eudora Welty Writers’ Symposium took place at Mississippi University for Women on Oct. 10-12.

Each year, the university hosts various Southern writers and scholars to present their work. Supported by the Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation, this year the symposium hosted several notable and best-selling authors, including Kiese Laymon, T.J. Anderson III, Tina Barr and Ashley M. Jones. These authors, among others, read from their own works.

The keynote speaker for this year’s symposium was best-selling sports and children’s author John Feinstein. Not only is he an author, but he also contributes to several other outlets such as NPR and The Washington Post. Feinstein has written 36 books during his career. Included in this count are several children’s books that he has written over the years. Feinstein has received several awards for his writing and has had several No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

Feinstein addressed politics and how it is entangled with sports and not completely removed from it in his keynote speech. Talking to a campus that was the first state-supported women’s college in America, he talked about Title IX and sports.

“It’s the most important piece of legislation of my lifetime. It’s changed athletics, it’s changed the world. It’s changed the way my two daughters and daughters everywhere have grown up,” Feinstein stated.

The W hosts the Eudora Welty Writers’ Symposium in order to raise money for scholarships. These scholarships are given to deserving and hard-working university students.