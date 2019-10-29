Local disaster recovery assistance now available

Mariallen Moore

News Editor

A disaster recovery center has been set up in the East Columbus Gym in Columbus for those who were affected by the flooding, storms, straight-line winds and tornado last February.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) are working together to help Columbus and the surrounding area to recover from damages caused by the floods and storm.

Both FEMA and SBA are working with people in the community to restore homes and businesses as close to their original state as possible.

For those interested in receiving help from FEMA or SBA, the best way to reach out is through one-on-one communication with someone at the recovery center. Workers are there to assist citizens with any questions they might have and with paperwork.

The deadline to submit paperwork for assistance for any physical damages is Nov. 19, 2019. It is critical that all who need assistance fill out the proper forms before the deadline. FEMA and SBA will remain in the area to assist with reparations until all work is completed.

Anyone who has already began or completed repairs to their damaged property can also apply for assistance. These individuals will have to show receipts, along with other evidence of the damage and the cost of the repairs made. Additional information can be received from contacting the recovery center.

It is important for everyone interested in receiving assistance to reach out for the help they need.

“Do not qualify or disqualify yourself,” Mary Gipson, Public Affairs Specialist for SBA, stated. “Let the agency make that decision.”

Despite its name, the SBA offers assistance to more than just businesses. Loans are granted to businesses, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Gipson encourages everyone to apply with FEMA first. If FEMA is unable to assist an individual, the SBA is the next place to go. Workers at the disaster recovery center will work with individuals every step of the way to help them receive the assistance they need.

If FEMA and SBA are unable to help an individual, the next step is to reach out to non-profit organizations. FEMA and SBA will assist people with this process as well.

Help is also available to students who had damage as a result of the storms last February. Receiving federal assistance for disaster relief does not affect any government assistance an individual is currently receiving.

“Please register for disaster relief,” Rebecca Kelly, Media Relations Specialist for FEMA stated. “We are here to help, and we will stay as long as the state requests us to.”

Gipson and Kelly were both on campus recently as guests on the WMUW show “Girl Talk.” They discussed the process that those who had damage need to follow in order to possibly qualify for government help.

Both said it is important for individuals who need governmental recovery assistance to reach out to the disaster recovery center by the deadline. Individuals cannot determine if they will qualify or not qualify for assistance. They must reach out to the recovery center for the experts to decide that.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People can also receive more information online at disasterassistance.gov or disasterloan.sba.gov.

The contact number for FEMA is 1-800-621-3362. SBA’s contact number is 1-800-659-2955.

For any questions or for more information, get in touch with someone at the recovery center, online or over the phone.