Food services at The W

Georg Vaquero

Reporter

College students aren’t known for their healthy lifestyles. They either eat too much or too little, they often don’t exercise enough, and they endure periods of high stress. This can lead to weight fluctuations or sickness, both of which can influence their academic performance.

To try to combat this, The W has made changes to upgrade food choices in the cafeteria, and the university has opened Simply to Go, Subway and the Common Grounds coffee shop in Fant Memorial Library. Students have more choices, and they are given an opportunity to make better nutritional choices.

Barbara Vasser, the executive chef at The W’s cafeteria, brought her culinary art from Aberdeen, Miss., to the university. Day-to-day routines such as food truck ordering, managing staff and meetings with organizations are all part of her day. Vasser has worked at The W since the beginning of July, but has already spearheaded changes such as enhancing flavor in many of the dishes, adding completely new items to the menu, and meeting food requests from international students from countries such as Nepal and India.

Chef Mary Helen Hawkins, a chef instructor and the certificate program director of the Culinary Art Institute, has worked at The W since 2013, and has made it her mission to improve the health of the university’s students. Project CHEW is a food truck program sponsored by the university that promotes healthy eating habits by visiting local farmer’s markets, schools, and even hospitals. The Passport to Wellness organization brings the food truck to schools and events such as “Yoga on the Bridge.”

Hawkins said one of her favorite parts about teaching classes is to see that little lightbulb turning on when a student finally understands a certain concept.

Emily Johnson has been a barista for the Common Grounds coffee shop on campus since August 2017 and is a supervisor this year. Johnson graduated from The W in May 2017 with an English creative writing degree, and she aspires to become a fiction writer in the future.

“Fiction writing is definitely something that I would go into, but as of now I am enjoying my job here at Common Grounds. and I really love the friendly people here,” said Johnson.

Being a barista is not easy as the staff make it look. According to Johnson, some of the hardest drinks to make for students are the White Chocolate Mocha, because it can be made in three different ways, and fruit drinks with caffeine, ice, and non-dairy milk (shaken not stirred). While students can’t exist on caffeinated beverages, most seem to appreciate having the option of grabbing a beverage at the library to fuel a study or work session.