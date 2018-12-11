The most wonderful time of the year

Summer King

Editor

Each holiday brings a new something to be grateful for. Each day brings a new experience. Over the week of Thanksgiving I had the opportunity to go to Disney World — also known as the most magical place on Earth. This is undeniably true. I got sick my last day there, but this couldn’t muddle the fact that I was in the creation of a dreamer such as myself, Mr. Walt Disney. He wasn’t even alive to see the opening of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. However, he had a team of people who had faith in him and believed in his dream. Because of this, Disney World is still a raving success.

I believe I have accumulated such people in my own life.

There is something about this time of year. There is always a bit of chill in the air and the skies seem to be a bit more grey than usual. Not to mention that night comes sooner and sooner. To some, winter is the most dreadful time of year — with the exception of the Holiday season. They just cannot stand the colder weather. For others, myself included, winter is the most beautiful time of year. The cold weather, the grey skies and the earlier coming of night is a marvelous experience.

Anything is possible.

I have dreams just like anyone else. We all do. I have small, silly dreams. Such as maybe one day, if I drink enough coffee, I could become a Gilmore Girl. I have side dreams that would take place if the bigger picture didn’t work out. Like, how neat would it be to become a wedding and event planner? Who doesn’t need that extra stress? Then there are the bigger picture dreams. One day, I’ll leave Mississippi, and I won’t look back. I’m going to road trip around all 50 states in the U.S. I’m going visit Germany. I’m going to open my own bookstore café that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The people I surround myself with give me faith in myself. Winter makes me feel as though anything is possible. In the words of Walt Disney’s theme song, written by Richard and Robert Sherman, “There’s a great big beautiful tomorrow, shining at the end of every day.”