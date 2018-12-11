A worthy entry in the Wizarding World

Robert Scott

Entertainment Editor

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is director David Yates’s sixth installment in the Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts franchise. It follows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) who wants to have his international travel privileges reinstated; however, after the events of the first “Fantastic Beasts,” he is constantly denied. He is unwillingly pulled into the fight against Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and his evil forces. He must quickly choose where his allegiance lies — or the consequences could be catastrophic.

Yates continues the increasingly dark tone that his movies started developing with his first outing “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” There are many parallels between his four “Harry Potter” films and “The Crimes of Grindelwald.” One such connection being the relationship between Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Grindelwald. This was hinted at during “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows”; however, it is fleshed out more extensively in this film. It is even an important plot point.

There is also the use of “Avada Kedavra” or “The Killing Curse,” the green flash that has been the end of many a wizard. This became a staple of the franchise in Yate’s films. Under his direction, it became a way for evil wizards to accomplish their nefarious tasks. It is used in this film in the same manner. Perhaps in much more evil ways—if that is even possible.

The actors give outstanding performances in their respective roles. The introduction of Jude Law as Dumbledore was amazing, as was getting to see Johnny Depp deliver as Grindelwald.

There are numerous easter eggs and references hidden throughout the film that are sure to delight fans of the Harry Potter franchise. They range from items to spells — and even a few unexpected characters. There is also a surprise twist involving a character from the first “Fantastic Beasts.” It is sure to leave fans aghast and excited for the sequel.

I would recommend seeing the film if you are a “Harry Potter” fan. However, it would be advisable to make sure you are caught up on the previous films. It is truly a worthy installment into the vast “Wizarding World.”