Review: 'Spyro' Gives players a touch of nostalgia

Elliot Hatch

Game Reporter

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” was probably one of the most anticipated remasters of our generation. Spyro is a classic staple from any PlayStation fan’s childhood. From its beautiful scenery to the classic banter, Spyro never failed to entertain.

“Reignited Trilogy” is a true remaster. The graphics are phenomenal and beautiful to look at. Everything is placed in the same spot from enemies to gems. It makes the gameplay nostalgic while also giving a new, revived feeling to it that opens the door to old and new players alike. Many things are successes and fixes. The voice acting is better, controls are tighter and the worlds are much more inviting.

This remaster is not perfect, however. Because this is a true remaster, many of the problems in the original three games remained. There are still a few quests that are just as ridiculous and irritating as they were in the 1990s such as Escorting the Alchemist in Fracture Hills (“Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage”). On top of that, the hit boxes are much smaller, making landing and long glides incredibly difficult in a cheap and frustrating way.

Despite all this, however, “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” is definitely a remaster worthy of praise. The similarity to the original brings players back to their childhoods, the beautiful graphics drag in new players who love classic 3D platformers and the charm of the three games have high replay value. I confidently give “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” a 9/10. I suggest that any fans of classic platformers give this a shot.