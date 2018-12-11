MUW's 2018 Fall Recital

John Alex Nunnery

Freshman Reporter

Mississippi University for Women held its fall recital on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Poindexter Hall. The recital spotlighted a variety of talents from majors in music at the university. The night was comprised of several singing and brass performances. Biraj Adhikari, a junior music major with a concentration on composition, had two movements performed for his piece “I’m Back” at the recital.

“Sometimes, as a composer, you really don’t know if some instruments, a trumpet for example, will be able to play certain things or not, but there are some things a trumpet player knows more than I know,” said Adhikari.

All of the students did a wonderful job and entertained the audience in their respective positions.

“It was a good experience,” said Lydia Johnson, a freshman Music Therapy major. “I really like performing.”

The music department will hold several upcoming performances in Poindexter on Nov. 30, as well as on Dec. 7, 8 and 9.