Starkville, Columbus gear up for the holidays with family events

Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

This holiday season, Starkville and Columbus, Mississippi have a variety of events and activities planned for the communities. The W will also host its annual “Winterfest at the W” Nov. 27-Dec. 1. The schedule below features all events and activities, their dates, and the locations. For additional questions please call 662-323-3322 for Starkville and 662-328-6305 for Columbus.

Nov. 25

Small Business Saturday (Columbus/10 a.m.- 2 p.m.)- Location TBA

Nov. 27

City Christmas Tree Lighting (Columbus/5:30-7 p.m.)- This event will take place at the Columbus Riverwalk.

Light The W: (Columbus/7 p.m.)- The W will light up its campus directly after the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

Nov. 29-30

45th Annual Holiday Bazaar (Starkville/10 a.m.- 7 p.m.)- This event will be held at The Mill.

Nov. 30

A Twin Kennedy Christmas Concert (Columbus/7:30 p.m.)- This event will be held at the Rosenzweig Arts Center.

Dec. 1

Wassail Fest (Columbus/5 p.m.-8 p.m.)- This event will be held in Downtown Starkville.

Jazz at Christmas Time (Columbus/7:30 p.m.)- This event is presented by the MUW Jazz Ensemble and will take place in Connie Sills Auditorium, Poindexter Hall.

Dec. 3

Christmas Tour of Homes (Starkville/1-5 p.m.)- This event will take place in various locations around Starkville.

United Harmony Gospel Choir Christmas Concert (Columbus/7 p.m.)- This event will take place at the W in Carrier Chapel.

Dec. 4

Christmas Parade (Columbus/7-9 p.m.)- The parade route will take place in Downtown Columbus.

Dec. 5

Festival of Trees (Columbus/5 p.m.)- Students from The W compete to decorate trees for the holiday season. Mr. and Mrs. Clause will be at the event to take pictures.

Dec. 9

Choral Concert (Columbus/8 p.m.)- Enjoy a relaxing evening of holiday selections by the W’s choirs in Connie Sills Auditorium, Poindexter Hall.

Dec. 10

A Star(k) Filled Christmas (Starkville/Time TBA)- This event will take place in Starkville in front of City Hall.

Dec. 13