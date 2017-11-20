Straight Talk with Liz: Holiday Edition

Elizabeth Salmon

Reporter

Q: I recently started dating this guy, and he is nice and likable, but I just don’t feel like it’s going anywhere. How can I let him know I don’t want to go out again without hurting his feelings? - Anxious Wreck

Breaking things off with people is always a difficult situation. You don’t want to hurt their feelings, but you also don’t want to lead them on and hurt them in the long run. I would recommend talking to him face to face, and explain how you think he is sweet and kind, but you are not feeling a spark. Most of the time, they may not feel the spark either but don’t know how to tell the other person. You have to do what’s best for you, but always do it with the other person’s feelings in mind as well. Good luck!

Q: Everyone is making fun of me for decorating my dorm room for Christmas when Thanksgiving isn’t here yet. Am I silly for decorating for Christmas early instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving? - Overly Cheerful

Everyone has their own way of doing things. I don’t think you are silly at all because I put my Christmas decorations up last night. My friends said pretty much the same things your friends said, but I told them that I was in the Christmas spirit, and I was ready to spread it. Enjoy your decorations while you are eating turkey. There is nothing wrong with celebrating a little early. Happy holidays!

Q: My best friend and I have a crush on the same guy. I have had a crush on him since the beginning of school, and she just recently started to like him. Obviously it has caused some tension between us, and I’m wondering what is more important, him or our friendship? How should I talk to her about it? - Help Wanted

Crushes are always delicate situations, and when friendships are at risk, that makes it even more complicated. I can’t tell you whether to choose your crush or your friend, but I can say that if you value your friendship, then you should sit down and talk it over. You could tell each other what it is about him that interests each of you and why you feel that way. You could also talk about how much each of you likes him and maybe one of you isn’t as interested as the other. Talking about it is really the best way to get things resolved. Maybe your friend didn’t know that you liked him first, and now would be the time to tell her. I hope it works out and best wishes.