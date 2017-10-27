Best shows to watch Fall 2017

Price Hughes

Reporter

Fall 2017 is finally here.

There are three things that have become pretty synonymous with fall. These include Halloween, football, and my personal favorite-TV shows.

I’m going to discuss the latter because we’re always searching for new TV shows to watch. Whether we want to binge watch or just find a new weekly show, TV has become a pretty important part of our lives.

TV is like meditation for me. I can get lost in a TV show very easily, and I know I’m not the only one.

So, without further ado, I’m going to tell you my three must-see new TV shows of fall 2017.

3. “Young Sheldon” (CBS) Nov. 2 – It’s no surprise that CBS decided to create a spinoff to the widely popular show “Big Bang Theory” (BBT). The only surprise is that it took them this long. This show will focus on perhaps the most captivating member of BBT, Sheldon Cooper. It differs from BBT because the character Sheldon is only nine years old and is portrayed by Iain Armitage (Big Little Lies). Sheldon was considered a genius for his age and was placed in a high school in Texas. “Young Sheldon” follows Sheldon and his high school experience. Jim Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon on BBT, acts as the show’s narrator and one of the executive producers.

2. “The Gifted” (FOX) Oct. 2 – This one should be on everybody’s list. “The Gifted” comes straight from the X-Men universe. The X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants have completely gone off the grid, and mutants have been forced to go into hiding. A married couple, played by Stephen Moyer (Trueblood) and Amy Acker (Person of Interest), discover that their two children are mutants and are forced to run for their lives in order to protect them. The stakes are even higher because one of them is a prosecutor who would normally try to arrest mutants.

1. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access) Sept. 24 –This was hands down my only choice for my overall must-see show. Finally, “Star Trek” is back on the small screen. For the first time a “Star Trek” TV show will be serialized, as in a TV show that follows one main storyline throughout the entire season. This is a story that takes place 10 years before Captain James T. Kirk sets foot on the Enterprise. That’s not the only new element this show brings to the world of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which was created by Michael Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. Instead of focusing on a captain, the series will feature a first officer as the lead character. Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) stars as Michael Burnham. This show also bolsters a cast of Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) and Doug Jones (Hellboy). Altogether, the only issue with this show is that you are going to have to pay to watch since this will only be on CBS’s streaming service CBS All Access.