Keynote speaker Daniel Wallace captivates audience

Jessica McHenry

News Editor

Mississippi University for Women hosted the Eudora Welty Writers’ Symposium Oct. 19-21 to pay tribute to Southern authors.

The keynote speaker was Daniel Wallace. He spoke at the opening event for the symposium Oct. 19 from 7:30-9 p.m.

Wallace, author of “Big Fish,” has flourished with his many novels and essays. This year, he captivated the audience with his wonderful use of humor and his many stories through his novel “Extraordinary Adventures.”

“I loved that he was so entertaining with his works, and that his works were so entertaining,” said Abigail McCreary, a sophomore Theatre Arts major. “I was very intrigued to hear his speech. I saw “Big Fish,” and it was a very interesting movie.”

Senior Culinary Arts student Nathan Ganucheau also spoke highly of Wallace.

“I really enjoyed his sense of humor,” said Ganucheau.

Books by many of the authors at the event were available for purchase after the sessions, and authors were waiting outside to sign copies of their books for those who wanted an autograph.

W faculty members were included as well, including Dr. Kendall Dunkleberg, Dr. Michael Farris Smith and Mary Miller.

At Thursday’s session, the recipient of the Eudora Welty Prize was announced. This year, the prize was awarded to Carter Dalton Lyon, author of “Sanctuaries of Segregation.”

“To get an award named after Mrs. Welty is really something,” said Lyon.

There were events that were held throughout the weekend. Many students took the initiative to attend.

The Eudora Welty Writers’ Symposium will be returning next year on Oct. 18-20, 2018. The event will be free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.