Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

This edition’s Cuisine with Casanda features a refreshing salad that is light on your pocket. This salad is perfect for any season and can be served as a light snack or appetizer. Here is a list of ingredients and the procedure to help bring some leafy-green fun to your day.

Ingredients:

3 cucumbers 1/3 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar (for colander mix only) 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon sugar 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

6 ounces lemon flavored yogurt

Procedure: