Cuisine with Casanda: Lemon Cucumber salad easy snack

Casanda Anderson
Senior Reporter
This edition’s Cuisine with Casanda features a refreshing salad that is light on your pocket. This salad is perfect for any season and can be served as a light snack or appetizer. Here is a list of ingredients and the procedure to help bring some leafy-green fun to your day.
Ingredients:
3 cucumbers 1/3 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons sugar (for colander mix only) 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 teaspoon sugar 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
6 ounces lemon flavored yogurt
Procedure:
Peel cucumbers and slice into thin strips.
Place in a colander and sprinkle with salt.
Add 2 tablespoons of sugar.
Let stand for 15 minutes.
Toss cucumbers and press to drain excess liquid.
Rinse cucumbers and drain again.
Press between paper towels to dry.
In a large bowl, combine yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of sugar, thyme leaves, and pepper. Mix well.
Gently stir in the drained cucumbers.