,

Cuisine with Casanda: Lemon Cucumber salad easy snack

,

Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

This edition’s Cuisine with Casanda features a refreshing salad that is light on your pocket. This salad is perfect for any season and can be served as a light snack or appetizer. Here is a list of ingredients and the procedure to help bring some leafy-green fun to your day.

Ingredients:

3 cucumbers                                                                  1/3 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt                                                                  2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar (for colander mix only)               1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon sugar 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

6 ounces lemon flavored yogurt

Procedure:

  1. Peel cucumbers and slice into thin strips.

  2. Place in a colander and sprinkle with salt.

  3. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar.

  4. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  5. Toss cucumbers and press to drain excess liquid.

  6. Rinse cucumbers and drain again.

  7. Press between paper towels to dry.

  8. In a large bowl, combine yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of sugar, thyme leaves, and pepper. Mix well.

  9. Gently stir in the drained cucumbers.