Miss MUW and Mr. Whitfield elected

Jessi Haga

Reporter

Jabari Williams and Alisen Reed were named Mr. Whitfield and Miss MUW after Student Government Association elections held in April.

The requirements for Miss MUW and Mr. Whitfield include a minimum GPA of 2.5, the candidate must be a graduating senior and he or she must exemplify the ideals of The W.

The tradition of Miss MUW and Mr. Whitfield has been around for many years. The title of Mr. Whitfield was named after Henry L. Whitfield, who was the president of The W from 1907-1920. Whitfield was elected governor of Mississippi after his 13-year stint as president of the university. He was governor from 1924 until he died in 1927.

Williams was one of four nominees for Mr. Whitfield. He is a senior cross-country runner majoring in Kinesiology.

Reed, a senior Communication major with a minor in Music, won the title of Miss MUW in a run-off election. Reed said she was very excited to be elected as Miss MUW. She was also thankful for the opportunity to be a representative for The W.

“The W has done so much for me, and it is only right to expose my roles of leadership and kindness from what the school has taught me,” said Reed.

Reed is very excited to graduate and has big plans for the future.

“Even though I’m going to be a little ways from Columbus once I graduate, I will definitely be coming back to show my love for the school and community as a whole,” said Reed.

Williams and Reed will be recognized during the Mag Chain Ceremony on the morning of graduation.