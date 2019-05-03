Graduation has been a long time coming

Summer King

Editor

I suppose now is the end of an era. This is the typical piece on how my time is up as editor and my time is up at The W.

What a bittersweet feeling this is. What a joyous adventure I know will follow.

In my four years at Mississippi University for Women I have been through a lot of things. All of the good and all of the bad. I remember getting here my freshman year, and I was so excited to start this chapter in my life.

I was three and a half hours away from home. I was in a very new relationship with God. I was certain that God had brought me to Columbus for a reason, and in my heart I knew I was going to be here for a while. I just didn’t know why yet.

The first people I met ended up being my friends for that first semester of school. They weren’t the most positive influences, but I never let them drag me down. Eventually, we all went our separate ways, and I wish them all well.

My second semester at The W I started attending Vibrant Church. I went by myself a lot, and I never felt alone. I found my place. I started attending a small group, and I slowly started to get to know the different people of the church.

Launching further into my degree program, I started discovering many different things about myself. Dormant passions that were coming to life.

I discovered a passion for videography and news writing. I discovered a passion for people. I honed in on my passion for coffee.

One year after I started attending Vibrant, I started serving on their production team. I ran cameras for services at the church. That summer I went on my first missions trip out of the country to Lima, Peru. This was a life altering, earth shaking experience for numerous different reasons. I not only learned how much bigger the world is a part from the small towns in Mississippi, but I also learned how big God is— something I’m still learning to this day.

I went on another missions trip to Peru the following year, and that time around I had the opportunity to get video footage of our trip to bring back home for others to see.

I’ve been working in coffee for the past three years, and I can’t even describe how passionate I am about it.

In these four years, I have been surrounded with more love and laughter than I could ever describe.

The bittersweet feeling of graduating from The W is one I am happy to embrace.