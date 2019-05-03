"Avengers: Endgame": End of An Era for Marvel

Robert Scott

Entertainment Editor

“Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is the culmination of all of the films to this point.

“Endgame” sees the Avengers (Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, etc.) dealing with the aftermath of the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.” They are desperate to undo the damage done by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in “Infinity War.” With the help of other characters such as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), they set out on a mission to undo what has been done and bring down Thanos.

With this film essentially being the end of the MCU we’ve all come to know, there are plenty of emotional scenes. These scenes fit very well within the scope of the film, and are dispersed so that the audience is feeling something at pretty much all times throughout the over-three-hour runtime.

There is not as much action in this film as there was in “Infinity War.” However, what action is in the film is epic. The film sort of builds up to the action, as opposed to it being constant. I think that works for this particular movie. It feels more fulfilling when it happens.

There is also comedy galore in this film. This is to be expected because of the involvement of characters like Ant-Man. Some of the jokes do feel just a little bit forced, but overall the humor is on par with the more recent MCU films.

The chemistry between the actors on screen is nothing short of incredible. They all play so well off of each other. This just elevates the film to another level. The acting didn’t feel overdone or underdone. It was a perfect balance.

In summary, “Avengers: Endgame” is a cinematic experience like no other, and anyone who enjoys superhero movies (more especially Marvel fans) should definitely see it. I believe it is a film that will be talked about for the foreseeable future.