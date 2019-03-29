'Captain Marvel' Soars High

Robert Scott

Entertainment Editor

“Captain Marvel” is the newest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is an origin story that relates the genesis of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who used to be a U.S. Air Force Pilot named Carol Danvers. Carol is now a warrior for the Kree. Under the leadership of Yon-Rogg (Jude Law), she fights in their intergalactic struggle against the shape-shifting Skrulls, led by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

This fight takes her to Earth in the 1990s, where she meets a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The events of the film set him on the course to becoming the character we have come to know. Throughout the film, Carol uncovers secrets from her past that turn her world upside down.

The humor in the movie is very similar to the more recent entries in the MCU. There are many jokes present, however, they do not feel forced. Carol is very serious, so the jokes mainly come from supporting characters. However, this approach works for this movie.

The soundtrack for the film is superb. It takes popular songs from the era and makes a mixtape style album. This is the same thing that “Guardians of the Galaxy” did. Where “Guardians” used songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s, “Captain Marvel” uses songs from the ‘90s. A few of these songs include “Just A Girl” by No Doubt, “Come as you Are” by Nirvana and “Whatta Man” by Salt-N-Pepa. These fit very well within the scope of the film.

The action sequences in this film are also amazing. There is not an overabundance of action in the film. What action is present is masterfully executed and advances the story. The CGI in the fight scenes is also well done. It follows the classic Marvel formula of epic fights between powerful characters.

In conclusion, “Captain Marvel” is a classic Marvel origin story. It is definitely worth the watch. The post-credit scene in this film as well as the Stan Lee cameo are sure to blow audience minds.