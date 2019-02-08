W celebrates 100th Night

Elliot Hatch

Managing Editor, Game Reporter

Photo by Chris Jenkins

Students from around campus gathered on Jan. 31 in the Carrier Chapel to celebrate Mississippi University for Women’s 100th Night tradition.

“On 100th Night, the student organizations each have a moment during the program to recognize and acknowledge the seniors that are graduating from their organization,” said Mea Ashley, the Assistant Director of Student Life. “So, it’s really more so for the seniors that are involved in organizations on campus.”

100th Night has existed on The W’s campus since 1992, when it was first introduced by the then Division of Student Services. It has been a celebrated event every spring since its introduction.

The 100th Night tradition gives campus organizations an opportunity to individually honor their graduating seniors.

“It’s almost like, I would say, a countdown until graduation, but of course it was originally for those graduating in May,” Ashley said. “But now we recognize seniors that are graduating in May, August and December for that year.”

Organizations use the event as a way to give a formal goodbye to their graduating seniors, as well as acknowledge their success and even give gifts.

“This event commemorates the last part of your matriculation through college,” Ashley explained. “It creates memories for students to look back on and be happy about their college careers.”