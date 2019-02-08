Valentine's Day time to celebrate love, family

Mariallen Moore

Reporter

Valentine’s Day is single-handedly the most romantic day of the year; however, some might say the day is nothing without someone to celebrate with.

As students, it can be difficult to find the time and money to celebrate this heavily commercialized holiday. Some students choose not to celebrate Valentine’s for various reasons. Others, however, love to celebrate Valentine’s with the person or people they love most.

Carly Chittom, a Speech-Language Pathology student at Mississippi University for Women, and her boyfriend are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together this year.

Chittom’s boyfriend is a student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Both students will be in class all day Thursday, preventing them from spending the day together. The separation isn’t deterring them from enjoying a Valentine’s Day celebration. The couple is planning a romantic dinner at Anthony’s Good Food Market in West Point, Miss., for the day after Valentine’s.

“Valentine’s Day is a day dedicated to your significant other. I love getting to be thoughtful and getting my boyfriend his favorite things,” Chittom said excitedly. “I think it should be romantic.”

Sarah Grete, a Culinary Arts student at MUW, is planning a different sort of Valentine’s Day celebration with her boyfriend. The pair are choosing to have a picnic and to go stargazing to mark this day.

“We are both really busy,” Grete said with a smile on her face. “So we are trying to keep it chill this year.”

Caroline Thomas, a Nursing student at MUW, plans to celebrate this Valentine’s Day a little differently than Chittom and Grete. Thomas is planning to commemorate the day with her grandparents at a Mississippi State University Women’s Basketball game followed by dinner. Thomas and her boyfriend attend two different colleges and will not be able to see one another on this special day.

Thomas is not letting that stop her from enjoying the day.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with my grandparents,” she said, “even though it’s not a typical Valentine’s. We always have fun together!”

Valentine’s Day is the one day of the year that is set a part as a celebration of love. There is no one single way to celebrate this love-centered holiday. The day should be spent with loved ones, whether that be a significant other, family or a friend.