'Glass' shatters expectations, at lease for some viewers

Robert Scott

Entertainment Editor

“Glass” is M. Night Shyamalan’s third entry in the “Unbreakable” trilogy. It follows David Dunn (Bruce Willis), an ex-security guard who is virtually indestructible. He is hunting down infamous serial kidnapper, Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), who has 24 distinct personalities including “The Beast”. David finally tracks down Kevin and confronts him, but the showdown is interrupted by the police.

Both David and Kevin are taken to a mental institution where they are studied by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson). David is brought face to face with his old nemesis, Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson), the man responsible for the terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been, and the “Shyamalan twist” at the end will leave audiences second guessing everything.

The themes of “Glass” are closer to that of the first film, “Unbreakable” than they are to “Split”. It focuses heavily on the balance between good and evil. David has an overwhelming sense of good whereas Kevin is extremely evil. Mr. Glass uses this to his advantage by pitting the two against each other to enact his master plan.

The cinematography in the film is interesting. Many of the shots are extreme close-ups. This is very reminiscent of comic books. That, coupled with the suspenseful music and the outstanding performances from all four lead roles, makes for an amazing film that will leave audiences stunned.

While the film is a bit different from most of his work, it has many of the subtle nuances that let you know that it is a Shyamalan film. I would definitely recommend “Glass”.