Man on the Street: Do You Believe in Life After Death?

“I do believe in life after death because I, for one, was raised in church my whole life and my mother had cancer when I was a child. She was put into remission. I also had cancer when I was 15 and was put into remission shortly after I was diagnosed. I have had many family who I have seen miracles through them. I just know in my heart that there is life after death.”

-Lydia Lowery, Sophomore, Music Therapy major