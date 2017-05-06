Spectator Sound-Off: What do you wish you’d known before joining your major?

“I wish I would have known I could dual enroll in high school. I’m not behind, but I would be ahead of the game if I would have taken some classes in high school.”

Jasmine Stamps, sophomore, Nursing

“I wish I knew that math was really this hard because right now I’m struggling in one of my classes. It’s also tough to take 19 credits and do double major.”

Aisha Ghimiie, senior, Mathematics/Marketing

“I wish I had known classes at the Art Department require like 3 or 4 hours extra of work per hour outside of class.”

Chris Garner, senior, Graphic Design

“I wish I would have known that I didn’t have to take Chemistry. I had to take it twice just to find out that it could’ve been replaced with Environmental Science.”

Marcus Johnson, junior, Kinesiology