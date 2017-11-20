Spectator Sound-Off: "What is your favorite holiday tradition?"

Anna Clare Dudley
Reporter
“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because I get to cook with my mom and my two sisters. It’s not about buying gifts or who can outdo who. It’s just a meal.”
- Becca Burnett, Senior, Elementary Education
“My favorite tradition is probably reading the ‘Cajun Night Before Christmas’ on the night before Christmas.”
-Kristen Martin, Junior, Chemistry
“My favorite holiday tradition is meeting up at my aunt’s house in Vardaman. It’s a small house, but we all seem to fit in there.”
- Yesenia Gonzalez, Senior, Biology
“When I was in Nepal, we had a long holiday. My first Christmas was in New York, and they had decorated all the buildings like it’s a bride or something.”
- Heena Timsina, Junior, Public Health Education