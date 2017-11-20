Spectator Sound-Off: "What is your favorite holiday tradition?"

Photo by: Anna Clare Dudley

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because I get to cook with my mom and my two sisters. It’s not about buying gifts or who can outdo who.  It’s just a meal.”

- Becca Burnett, Senior, Elementary Education

 

 

“My favorite tradition is probably reading the ‘Cajun Night Before Christmas’ on the night before Christmas.”

-Kristen Martin, Junior, Chemistry

 

 

“My favorite holiday tradition is meeting up at my aunt’s house in Vardaman.  It’s a small house, but we all seem to fit in there.”

- Yesenia Gonzalez, Senior, Biology

 

 

“When I was in Nepal, we had a long holiday. My first Christmas was in New York, and they had decorated all the buildings like it’s a bride or something.”

- Heena Timsina, Junior,  Public Health Education