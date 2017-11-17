Cuisine with Casanda: Sautéed Mushrooms

Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

If you are looking for a hearty, healthy and satisfying meal, try this inexpensive mushroom dish. These sautéed mushrooms can be served as a side or a main dish.



Ingredients:

1 pound mushrooms (your preference) 1 stick softened butter (cut into four equal pieces)

1/2 large onion 2 1/2 tablespoons thyme 4 cloves garlic 1 tablespoon of canola oil

Procedures:

Using a paper towel, lightly clean the mushrooms. Remove the stems and slice the tops, then set aside. Finely chop the onion and set aside. Coarsely chop the thyme leaves and place them to the side. Finely chop the garlic. In a saucepan, on medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter (1/4 of stick) and canola oil. Once saucepan is hot, add onions and garlic and cook until onions are translucent. Next add mushrooms and remainder of butter (1/4 of stick at a time). Once butter is completely melted, add 2 tablespoons of thyme and let cook for 5 minutes. Once mushrooms are tender, remove from heat top. Add remaining thyme for presentation.

Endnotes: