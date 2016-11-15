Holiday movie round-up

Tara Baucom

Reporter

2016 is nearing an end, but the holiday movie season is about to kick off. With so many new releases in the coming weeks, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Here are just some of the movies set for release between now and the end of the year, along with their release dates.

Nov. 18

● “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Based on a book set in the Harry Potter universe, this adventure and fantasy movie features Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

● “Edge of Seventeen” – This coming-of-age film features Hailee Steinfeld as Nadine, a girl who struggles to deal with her best friend dating her older brother.

Nov. 23

● “Moana” – Inspired by Hawaiian culture, this Disney movie features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and newcomer Auli’i Cravalho, with music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

● “Allied” – A 1942 period piece, this film focuses on the relationship between resistance fighters in the wake of World War II. Stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.

Nov. 25

● “Miss Sloane” – This film is about a lobbyist, portrayed by Jessica Chastain, who will stop at nothing to pass gun control legislation.

Dec. 2

● “Incarnate” – This horror film shows Aaron Eckhart as a scientist who tries to save a young boy from a demon through science instead of exorcism.

Dec. 9

● “Office Christmas Party” – Jennifer Aniston plays a CEO determined to stop an office party being thrown by her brother and employee, played by Jason Bateman, in this comedy.

● “Nocturnal Animals” – This thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a writer who writes a plot for revenge against his ex-wife, who is played by Amy Adams.

Dec. 16

● “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – The next installment in the Star Wars series chronicles the risks taken to steal the plans for the Death Star.

● “The Space Between Us” – The first boy to be born on Mars develops a friendship with a girl on Earth and sets out to meet her, learning about his past along the way in this futuristic drama.

Dec. 21

● “Passengers” – Two spacecraft passengers wake up from hibernation 90 years early, only to realize they’re just in time to save everyone else onboard the ship. This movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen

● “Assassin's Creed” – Based on the video game of the same name, this movie features Michael Fassbender as Callum Lynch.

● “Sing” – A koala tries to save his theatre by hosting the world’s greatest singing competition in this animated family movie. Features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.

Dec. 23

● “Why Him?” – A dad tries to stop his daughter’s boyfriend from proposing in this comedy featuring James Franco, Zoey Deutch and Bryan Cranston.

Dec. 25

● “Gold” – Matthew McConaughey plays a man looking for a lucky break through a trip to Indonesia in search of gold.

● “Fences” – Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in this film about a man struggling with race relations in 1950s America while keeping his family together.

● “Hidden Figures” – Based on a true story, this movie features Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae as the human calculators who did the math for NASA and helped the U.S. launch an astronaut into space.