Passport to Wellness hosts Barefoot on the Bridge yoga event

Briana Rucker



Reporter

Passport to Wellness hosted its second “Barefoot on the Bridge” yoga event on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. on the Columbus Riverwalk.



The first 20 people in attendance received a free yoga mat. Participants were asked to register online, but were also able to register at the event starting at 5 p.m.



Project C.H.E.W. provided bottled water to participants during the exercise and tropical smoothies afterwards. Bliss Yoga co-hosted the event and provided instructors for guidance throughout the event.



“Yoga teaches you how to breathe, relax and gain flexibility,” said Santee Ezell, project manager for Passport to Wellness.



The purpose of the event is for people to experience the different levels of yoga and be open to a new exercise that can be done in the office, classroom or with family. Ezell emphasized that all levels of yoga are welcomed to participate.



“The instructors from Bliss Yoga were very welcoming last year,” said Meg Lambert, ambassador for Passport to Wellness. “Whether you were new to yoga or advanced, they made the experience fun and enjoyable! The weather was perfect and doing yoga on the bridge really gives you a time to relax and take in the beautiful city of Columbus.”



Passport to Wellness is a year-long program granted from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation that is open to Columbus/Lowndes County. The program targets the problem of unhealthy lifestyle choices.