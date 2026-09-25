Knowing your representative: a conversation with Rep. McLean

One of the many things that has filled her schedule is planning and preparation as she has announced to run again for the Mississippi House of Representatives. On top of having to plan for the legislative session, McLean is planning for the possibility of redistricting.

In April, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Louisiana v. Callais, it overturned parts of the Voting Rights Act that had allowed districts to be drawn up according to voter’s racial demographics. Many Mississippians prepared for the possibility that, along with Louisiana and Tennessee, the state would be the next to redraw district lines. However, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in May that this would not occur until after midterm elections in November.

“I believe that we will be called back to special session before January,” said McLean. “I believe we will be called back this fall.

“And it may not be congressional districts that we redraw, but it appears that we will be redrawing our own statewide districts.”

For McLean and others preparing for reelection, the possibility of a redraw could completely change the map of their districts. This raises the possibility that the election cycle could look very different from what McLean has experienced the past two times she has run for office.

Until that special session is called, McLean has spent her time serving on her committees and visiting her constituents. In May, she participated as a Faculty in Residence for Mississippi University for Women’s NEW Leadership Mississippi summer summit. More recently, she visited the Possumtown Book Festival in Columbus on Aug. 29.

McLean serves on seven committees in the Mississippi House, including the Universities and Colleges Committee, the Education Committee and the Youth and Family Services Committee. With District 39 containing parts of The W campus, and a personal history with the university, McLean has served as a diligent representative for the university and for the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Sciences.

“So, it is woven through all of my memories and personal history,” said McLean. “So, it is very important to me that The W remains autonomous and remain independent and remain.”

When asked about the possibility of The W potentially facing a merge with Mississippi State University as has been attempted in past legislative sessions, McLean was confident that would not be on the agenda for the 2027 session. She stated that there has yet to be any mention of it in a bill and that next year’s election would keep most controversial bills pushed off.

Included in the discussion about the future of The W, McLean also discussed what the future of MSMS looks like in accordance with the legislature.

“Yeah, I think that at this point, MSMS somewhat depends on what happens to The W,” said McLean.

For McLean, while her time at the Capitol is important, much of her work comes from meeting with constituents and listening to the problems her communities face. Before she was even sworn into office in 2020, McLean was already meeting with constituents to help their voices be heard in Jackson.

From people stopping her in the grocery store, to neighbors, to strangers who have sent a letter or called her, McLean wants it to be known why she was elected to her position.

“I give out my card to everybody,” said McLean.

For information on how to contact McLean, or on how to contact any of the state representatives, visit legislature.ms.gov/legislators/representatives