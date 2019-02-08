Nora Miller first MUW graduate to become university's president

John Alex Nunnery

Freshman Reporter

Photo by Natalie Runyon

Mississippi University for Women held the inauguration of its 15th President, Nora Miller, on Feb. 1. President Miller was previously the vice president for administration and the chief financial officer at MUW, but after standing in as acting president this past semester, she became the first alumna of MUW to hold the full title role as university president.

Several days before her inauguration officially took place Miller talked about what the student body can expect to change under her in the upcoming years.

“It’s really thrilling,” said Miller. “Being president of The W is beyond anything I hoped for. It’s really neat knowing that I am the first alumni to be in this position.

“This first year I am really trying to just listen to people. We are trying to improve communications on campus, while also working on employee morale and recruitment and retention of students.”

With the addition of athletics to the university, Miller has a lot ideas to work with going into her new presidency. Miller plans on expanding athletics on campus. The first step she has taken in doing so is applying to the NCAA in the hopes of gaining acceptance into Division III athletics.

She said the university is also in the process of introducing men’s and women’s Track and Field in the upcoming fall semester. The searches for a head and assistant coach are already underway.

Miller said she intends to bring focus back to The W’s education major on campus. She hopes to find a way to attract students back to this degree area and equip them with the skills needed for today’s school systems.

“This is the only 15th president we’ve had [at MUW] and, personally, I’m really excited,” said Miller.