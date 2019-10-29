MUW voted a best college to work for by employees

Mariallen Moore

News Editor

For the seventh year in a row, Mississippi University for Women has been selected as one of the best colleges to work for by the Chronicle of Higher Education, a newspaper and website that focuses on issues in higher education.

Employees rated The W high enough in several categories for it to be awarded the “Great Colleges to Work For” and Honor roll designation. Those categories include: Collaborative Governance, Professional/Career Development Programs, Teaching Environment, Job Satisfaction, Confidence in Senior Leadership, Supervisor/Department Relationship and Tenure Clarity and Process.

As a small university, the faculty and staff of The W work closely across disciplines. The family-like atmosphere is evident across the campus.

“I think it’s the small atmosphere that makes The W so special,” Dr. Dee Larson, interim department chair for Business, said. “I think everybody knows everybody, so we’re like family.”

Dr. Scott Tollison, MUW’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, agrees with Larson’s view on The W.

“We are trying to build an environment where everybody knows they have a voice,” Tollison stated. “If they’re struggling we want to try to give them an avenue by which to express their concerns and to have someone that they know they can talk to.”

Tollison said it is important for The W’s staff to continue to work together to further improve the work environment and relationships between staff and students because that leads to campus growth.

“If we can continue to earn that recognition, it’s going to help us send a clear signal that this is a place that faculty and staff are invested in,” Tollison said. “As a result, you as a student should be willing to invest in the university as well.”

Having a larger university budget would allow for higher staff and faculty salaries, as well as more money for the university to use to improve campus life. The W is a state-funded college, but recent state allocations have not been enough to take care of university expenses or fund pay raises. Much of the university’s working budget is now funded by tuition. However, donations and scholarships are an important financial resources for the college, as well.

University President Nora Miller has made it one of her goals to keep the campus faculty and staff informed about what is going on across campus. Miller said that current students and alumni can also play a role in bringing money to the university.

“I think you [students] can talk to people about the benefit you have by attending The W,” President Miller said. “We need more money from the state, and any assistance that we can attain to give to students will be a benefit.”

A way for students to assist is by writing letters to state officials during the legislative session. Students can stress to these officials how important education is to everyone in the state of Mississippi.