'Joker' strange, terrifying, puts uneasy smile on audience

John Alex Nunnery

Entertainment Editor

‘Joker’ puts an uneasy smile on audience

“Is it just me or are things getting crazier out there?”

This line perfectly encapsulates what the movie “Joker” is trying to portray. It is the new film by director Todd Phillips based on the ever notorious and beloved character of the Joker. The Joker is perhaps one of the most well-known comic book characters of all time with his popularity even rivaling that of his nemesis Batman.

“Joker” stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill, failing comedian with a mental illness that causes him to laugh uncontrollably. Arthur has been beaten down by society his entire life. Hi has been left to care for his ailing mother by himself with a job as a “for rent” clown. He lives in a building that looks as if it is on the verge of foreclosure, is jumped by city thugs and mocked by the elite. Throughout the film, Arthur begins to slowly lose what remains of his mind and becomes the titular character of the Joker.

“Joker” is a strange movie. It is all at once fierily relevant and terrifying. The film is beautiful to look at. The cinematography of dark blues makes the setting of Gotham feel cold and oppressive, much like how Arthur views the world around him. The music is also haunting and leaves a deep impression throughout the story. Of course, the most impressive part of the movie is Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker. Arthur Fleck is a sympathetic man who cannot seem to catch a break. Everyone beats him down and everyone fails him in his times of need. His transformation into the clown prince of crime feels almost justified. You understand why he would become a violent maniac and how it could happen in real life. In many ways “Joker” is a mirror on what the world has come to today. It brings to the forefront the feelings of displacement and jadedness that often lead to real-world violence because of people’s unwillingness to help each other or see a situation from the other person’s viewpoint. The ending of the film will leave you shocked and wanting more. You will be thinking about the movie long after the credits roll. “Joker” is a must-see film for those who love character studies or want to see a movie that will make you think on a critical level.