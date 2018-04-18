A Night in the World

Jessica McHenry

Online Editor

Mississippi University for Women’s International Student Association held its annual International Night on April 10 in Rent Auditorium to celebrate the many different cultures that are represented on campus.

The W is known for its diverse student population, including students from the countries of Nepal, Japan, Nigeria and Brazil. The event provided these students with a way to display their unique cultures and traditions through song and dance.

Dr. Bridget Pieschel, Chair of the Department of Languages, Literature and Philosophy, and a professor of English, gave the welcome speech for International Night.

“These students are brave enough to go out and be citizens of the world,” said Dr. Pieschel. “They’re brave enough to become those kinds of people on whom nothing is lost. And to have them here and to have them educate us is a true value of the W.”

There were 12 acts at International Night. The audience was captivated with all the different cultures being portrayed at the event. The acts included dances from Nigeria and Nepal, as well as some in the style of Bollywood. Additional acts included a South African peace hymn, Ukuthula, which was performed by the MUW Chamber Choir, and songs performed by those from the Philippines, Brazil and Japan. Some of these acts were emotional because they were performed by senior students who are graduating this year.

During the breaks, the audience was challenged with some world trivia, giving the performers a chance to prepare for their next sets. At the end of the show, the students showed off their countries’ attire with a fashion show.

The international students enjoyed being a part of the event and putting it together for everyone.

“My favorite part was rehearsal with the girls,” said Deepika Joshi, one of the performers. “We had unlimited laughter and fun, made fun of each other and laughed at ourselves too.”

Joshi performed in a “Seniorita Dance” with several other girls.

People from all over the community came to celebrate this diverse group of students, including students from Mississippi State University.

ISA is planning to bring the event back for next year and everyone is encouraged to attend.