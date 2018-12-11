Haunted House in Taylor Hall

Robert Scott

Entertainment Editor

Mississippi University for Women hosted its fifth-annual haunted house on campus, courtesy of The W Leadership Program, from Oct. 11-13. The theme of this year’s haunted house was “American Horror Story.”

“It’s just a time for us to do a fundraiser, but it’s also a time for us to give back to St. Jude because a portion of our proceeds go to St. Jude,” said Taylor Greer, the current Leadership intern.

“I’m not even going to lie, I was a little scared,” said Timira Murray, a sophomore Business Healthcare major. “But it was cool, and all of the actors seemed like they knew what they were doing, so it made it a little bit more fun.”

Others were scared as well.

“Oh yeah, they got me,” said Amad Qureshi, a member of the military. “They definitely got me a couple of good times.”

The haunted house was held in Taylor Hall this year. Taylor Hall is one of the abandoned buildings on campus that are to be demolished in the near future. The building is being demolished to make space for a new Culinary Arts building.

“We will demolish Taylor and Kearn, these twin, former residence halls, but we haven’t gone to bid for that yet,” said Nora Miller, President of The W.

The haunted house brought many people in, and the money went to a good cause.