Miller first member of Long Blue Line to be president

Casanda Anderson

News Reporter

When Nora Miller was named the 15th president of Mississippi University for Women, a new milestone was reached by the school.

Miller is the first alumna to hold the title of president since the university was chartered in 1884.

Miller was named acting president after Dr. Jim Borsig left the university. She has spent 17 years working at The W, most recently as the school’s chief financial officer. But being named president was the culmination of all those years of work — and a great achievement for The Long Blue Line.

“It feels great to be president,” said Miller. “And special to be the first alum.”

Her goals for the university, as well as her personal goals for the year, are summed up in three themes: Adaptability — adapting to changing times, Positivity — looking at the positive side of every situation, and Responsibility — everyone’s decisions affects another.

Prior to being named president, Miller held the titles of Acting President, Senior Vice President for Administration, Chief Financial Officer for Finance and Administration, and Vice President of Finance and Administration.

Students, faculty and staff also weighed in on the new president.

“I have known and worked with her for many years and admired her passion, her intellect, her grasp of the big picture in Mississippi higher education, and her firm belief in the positive future of The W,” said Dr. Bridget Pieschel, director of the Center for Women’s Research and Public Policy, and a professor of English at the university.

“I’m happy we have a female president again,” said Mori Hollis, a student at The W.

Miller has an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Accounting and a graduate degree in Business Administration.

“President Miller is in the right place at the right time to increase The W’s momentum toward complete financial sustainability and continued educational excellence,” said Pieschel.