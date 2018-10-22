Night Owls added to promote campus safety

Casanda Anderson

News Editor

The police department at The W has a new way to safely get students transported around campus from 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. through a program called the Night Owls. The mission of the Night Owls is to offer a safe way for students to get around on campus after dark.

“When this program came about, I first thought, well, let’s incorporate some of our students into this program,” said Randy Vibrock, chief of police at MUW.

The student workers have various responsibilities. They must report any safety concerns they may see on or around campus. They must be sure that only students, faculty and staff are being transported. It is also their responsibility to make sure guests are transported safely to their destinations.

There are a few regulations that must be followed if you are a student, faculty or staff member and would like to use the services.

Passengers must have a valid MUW identification card when entering the transport vehicle. Night Owls cannot accept someone flagging them down for a ride. Passengers must call the police department and request for a Night Owl to pick them up. Only three or fewer passengers at a time are permitted, and Night Owl drivers may only wait up to five minutes for the passenger. They can refuse service if it is felt that other passengers or the driver may be at risk.

You can spot Night Owls by their bright yellow vests seven days a week during school operating hours.

The hours of operation for the Night Owl program is 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

If you are in need of a ride, call the campus police station at 662-241-7777 to get a Night Owl for safe travels.