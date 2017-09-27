Spectator Sound-off: What are your must-have back-to-school items?

Briana Rucker
Q: What are your must-have back-to-school items?
“Definitely pencils, paper and binders for organization.”
-Taylor Corder, Junior, Communication major
“I have plenty. Notebooks, pencils, pens and a book voucher.”
-Jaquan Snow, Sophomore, Pre-Med major
“I have to have a planner because my planner is my backbone. It tells me when and where I need to be at a specific time. It’s my lifeline.”
-Michelle Manning, Senior, Public Health major
“Planner, my laptop and a notebook. Because I have to be organized. If I’m not organized I’ll forget about certain things due or certain meetings that I have to get to.”
-Erikka Nelson, Senior, Speech Language Pathology major