Cuisine with Casanda: Pork tenderloin with green onions

Casanda Anderson
Senior Reporter
The very first edition of Cuisine with Casanda is a recipe for a famous China dish, pork tenderloin with green onions. Here is a list of ingredients and the procedure that will assist you in bringing this dish to life.
Ingredients:
1 pound pork tenderloin Ingredients for the sauce:
3 garlic cloves minced (optional) 1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce ½ teaspoon sugar
½ tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil
1 tablespoon corn starch 4 green onions, chopped
3 tablespoons cooking oil black pepper
Procedure:
1. Slice pork into quarter size pieces.
2. Pound meat to tenderize.
3. In a skillet, add pork, oil, garlic, soy sauce, sugar and corn starch.
4. Brown the pork on both sides.
5. In a bowl, mix ingredients for the sauce.
6. Add sauce mixture to pork.
7. Let cook until pork is done.
Endnotes:
This dish can be served with rice, noodles or by itself. Chicken can be substituted for pork. Happy Eating!