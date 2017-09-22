Cuisine with Casanda: Pork tenderloin with green onions

Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

The very first edition of Cuisine with Casanda is a recipe for a famous China dish, pork tenderloin with green onions. Here is a list of ingredients and the procedure that will assist you in bringing this dish to life.

Ingredients:

1 pound pork tenderloin Ingredients for the sauce:

3 garlic cloves minced (optional) 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce ½ teaspoon sugar

½ tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

1 tablespoon corn starch 4 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons cooking oil black pepper

Procedure:

1. Slice pork into quarter size pieces.

2. Pound meat to tenderize.

3. In a skillet, add pork, oil, garlic, soy sauce, sugar and corn starch.

4. Brown the pork on both sides.

5. In a bowl, mix ingredients for the sauce.

6. Add sauce mixture to pork.

7. Let cook until pork is done.

Endnotes:

This dish can be served with rice, noodles or by itself. Chicken can be substituted for pork. Happy Eating!