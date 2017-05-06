Coming this summer to a movie theater near you...

Tara Baucom

Reporter

The semester is coming to an end, but the summer movie season is about to begin. It’s that time of the year when the big-budget movies hit the big screen, as well as some smaller, but also anticipated, films. Here is a roundup of some of the movies that will be released in the next two months.

May 12

• “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” This take on the legend of King Arthur follows Arthur Pendragon (Charlie Hunnam) as he struggles to reclaim his father’s kingdom.

May 19

• “Alien: Covenant” A group of couples set out to colonize a planet but nd they are not alone.

• “Everything, Everything” A teenager whose allergies have kept her inside all her life falls in love with the boy next door.

June 2

• “Wonder Woman” In this first-ever Wonder Woman film, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) sets out to save the world after leaving her home.

• “Captain Underpants” Two best friends convince their principal he is the superhero known as Captain Underpants.

June 9

• “Megan Leavey” This movie is based on the bond between a young Marine corporal and her combat dog.

• “The Mummy” After unleashing Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) and Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) must find a way to end the destruction she is causing before it is too late.

June 16

• “The Book of Henry” A mother and her son must find a way to save the son’s classmate from her stepfather.

• “All Eyez on Me” This movie tells the life of Tupac Shakur, from his rise to stardom to his death.

June 23

• “47 Meters Down” While on vacation two girls get put in a shark dive, but when something goes wrong with the cage equipment they find themselves at the bottom of the ocean with only an hour left of oxygen.

• “Transformers” In a war between humans and Transformers, Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) must choose between saving his kind or saving the people he has protected.

June 30

• “The House” In order to get money for their daughter’s college fund, the Johansen family starts

an underground casino in their neighbor’s basement.

• “Despicable Me 3” Gru and his family must defeat Balthazar Bratt, and his family meets his brother for the first time.

July 7

• “Spider-Man: Homecoming” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) must choose between following commands or saving lives while balancing his everyday life.

July 21

• “Girls Trip” In this comedy, four friends try to make all the memories they can during a three-day trip to New Orleans.

• “Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan shares this story about the Allied soldiers in WWII who were surrounded by German military on the beaches of Dunkirk, France.

• “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and his partner Laureline (Cara Delevigne) must try to save the planet Alpha and all of its inhabitants.

July 28

• “Atomic Blonde” An undercover agent (Charlize Theron) must retrieve important information about why her fellow operatives are being killed.

• “The Emoji Movie” This is an animated movie that tells the story of the emoticons that live in cellphones.

• “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” This sequel to "Inconvenient Truths" puts even more emphasis on global warming and the terrible epidemic facing Earth.