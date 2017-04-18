W announces Music Therapy Month

Casanda Anderson

Senior Reporter

The MUW Department of Music announced that April is MUW Music Therapy Month.

Music therapy is a health care profession that uses music to help individuals in need. Music therapy majors are able to work in hospitals, education, nursing homes and more.

The W is the only public college in Mississippi that offers this degree.

“Music therapy helps people who have a health care need to reach their fullest potential,” said Elizabeth Haley, assistant professor of Music Therapy at The W.

There are events throughout the month to help raise awareness of music therapy and the work of Music Therapy majors.

“[We want] to encourage the students to be more involved in the outreach and promotion of their major,” said Carmen Osburn, associate professor and director of music therapy at The W.

On April 7, in the Connie Sills Kossen Auditorium located in Poindexter Hall, senior Music Therapy majors discussed their case studies, including their clinical practicum setting, assessment and treatment of clients and study results. The clients involved in these studies have various challenges, such as autism, substance abuse and non-mobility. Clients are able to use music to express themselves in ways they otherwise could not.

“My focus is to inform students clearly about what I’m doing,” said Katlin Ross, a senior and Music Therapy major at The W.

Other events for the month include concerts and recitals featuring students in the Music Department. There will also be a community drum circle with Music Therapy students on April 21.

For more information on music therapy and other events, contact the MUW Music Department at (662) 241-6399 or go online to www.musictherapy.org.