SGA hosts ‘A Night of Mardi Gras’

Lauren Trimm

News Editor

The W’s Student Government Association hosted “A Night of Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball” on Feb. 28 in the W room.

Tickets were $7 in advance and $10 at the door. The cost of the event covered a meal, masks and a necklace. The meal was provided through a sponsorship with MUW Dining Services.

“We chose Mardi Gras to have a little fun because things are starting to get hectic on campus like with tests, and we try to choose a different organization every semester,” said Quincy Hughes, SGA president.

The main goal of the event was to give participants a night of fun, food and dancing while also acting as a fundraiser for a community organization.

“The proceedings will go to the American Heart Association, so that was our reason for raising the tickets to $7 so we can have money for ourselves and for the American Heart Association,” said Monica Kizer, SGA media and graphic consultant.

Hughes said he hoped the event would increase student involvement in campus events and help students to realize that SGA wants to do more than just represent them.

“I want to show people that SGA isn’t all business,’ said Hughes.

The event nearly sold out, with 75 people attending.

“I’m glad that we had a great turnout, you know, we had a great number of people,” said Hughes. “As the semester goes on, people get more and busier so I’m satisfied with the amount of people that we’ve got.”

Gabrielle Lestrade and Megan Davis were excited to attend a Mardi Gras event.

“I came tonight because I haven’t ever heard ‘Mardi Gras’ spoken this far up North, and I grew up on the coast, so Mardi Gras was a big part of my growing up,” said Lestrade.

“My family is from Louisiana, so we enjoy Mardi Gras to the fullest extent, and it was nice to get to have some traditional food and enjoy time with friends,” said Davis.